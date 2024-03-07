Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.60). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

JSPR opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,320,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 4,948,741.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,781,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,042,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

