Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut by Sidoti Csr

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $207.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

