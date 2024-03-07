Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LMT)

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $5.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $433.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

