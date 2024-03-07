Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Lifted by Roth Capital

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MUX. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

MUX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $375.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 428.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 196,820 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.