Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

MNMD opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

