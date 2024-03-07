Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:PEN)

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.36.

NYSE PEN opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.71. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,106,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

