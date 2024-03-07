Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Plug Power Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.