Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Cut by Analyst

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GT. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.83. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

