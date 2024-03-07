Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NYSE:BOH opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after buying an additional 1,556,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,758,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

