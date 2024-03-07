Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for New Stratus Energy Inc. (CVE:NSE) Cut by Analyst

Get New Stratus Energy alerts:

New Stratus Energy Inc. (CVE:NSE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for New Stratus Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for New Stratus Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

New Stratus Energy Stock Performance

CVE:NSE opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. New Stratus Energy has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.84.

About New Stratus Energy

New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.

