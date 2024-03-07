Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Issued By William Blair

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AAR in a report released on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAR’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

NYSE:AIR opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

