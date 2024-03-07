Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 153,179 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,179 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

In other news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil P. Simpkins purchased 1,000,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

