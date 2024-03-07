Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 193,674 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 69,918.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193,674 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 48,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Valence8 US LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 238,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 616.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWG opened at $30.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.