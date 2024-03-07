Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,957 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ENI were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 107.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 52.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

