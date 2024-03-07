Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,489 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth $3,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after acquiring an additional 98,057 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,027,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

About ING Groep

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

