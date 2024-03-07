Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 159,764 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159,764 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 44.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Photronics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

