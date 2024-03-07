Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 63,523 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,523 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,048 shares of company stock worth $628,435 over the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE:AX opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

