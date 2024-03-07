Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 80,437.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,851 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,107,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

