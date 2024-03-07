Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.38 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Insider Activity at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $112,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.