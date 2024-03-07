Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,013 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $571.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

