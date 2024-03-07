Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 786.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDS. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE WDS opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.