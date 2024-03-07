Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 169,590 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth about $2,946,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 925.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARCO. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

