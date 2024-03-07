Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.11 Million Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,414 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $926,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000.

Weis Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

WMK opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.47. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

