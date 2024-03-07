Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.32 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $40.59.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

