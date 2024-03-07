Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.32 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 216,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 203,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $5,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

