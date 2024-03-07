Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.42 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,272.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.