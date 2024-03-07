Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,531,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,536,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.85. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

