Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $73,479,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $33,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Fabrinet Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of FN opened at $225.10 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.73. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.05.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
