Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 101.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCI opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

