Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 170,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Perrigo by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after buying an additional 1,408,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

PRGO opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,090.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

