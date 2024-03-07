Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 126,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

