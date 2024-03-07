Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 217,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.