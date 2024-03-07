Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 103,090 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 876.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,090 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Mizuho dropped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.