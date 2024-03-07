Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 57,708 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,708 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $336.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $203,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

