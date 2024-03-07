Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $225.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,503.67 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $246.12.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.