Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.
AppFolio Stock Performance
AppFolio stock opened at $225.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,503.67 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $246.12.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
