Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,466 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in eXp World were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.67 and a beta of 2.32. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

