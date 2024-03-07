Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 311,573 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 311,573 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Gentex Trading Down 0.4 %

GNTX opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Gentex Company Profile



Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

