Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 412,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 13,694,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,122,000 after purchasing an additional 376,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,578,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 462,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 693,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

