Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $5.36 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 69,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allegiant Travel Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.
Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
