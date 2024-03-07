Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $5.36 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 69,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.