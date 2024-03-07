Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,113 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

