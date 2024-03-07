Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

RRC opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

