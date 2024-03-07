Redwire (RDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Redwire by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Redwire by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDW. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Redwire in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

