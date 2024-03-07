Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,144,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $167.18 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.