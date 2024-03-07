Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stake Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.4 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $173.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.