REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $26.74. SVB Leerink now has a $37.00 price target on the stock. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 120,853 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $6,146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in REGENXBIO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

