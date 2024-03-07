Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $113.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

