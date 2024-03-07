Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American International Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for American International Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIG. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

AIG opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

