Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.95) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $244.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.46 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 274.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

