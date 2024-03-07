RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Raised to GBX 4,300 at Berenberg Bank

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($50.77) to GBX 4,300 ($54.58) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

RHIM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($43.15) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.23) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,528 ($44.78) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,034 ($25.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,818 ($48.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,447.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,053.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,204.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

