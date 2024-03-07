Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.49. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $84,500. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,432,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 212,646 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

